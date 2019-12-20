'1917' director Sam Mendes admits it was ''gruelling at times'' to film the World War I movie, but the cast and crew kept going by considering that their conditions were not nearly as bad as what it was really like to go through the conflict.
Sam Mendes says filming '1917' was ''gruelling at times'', but the cast and crew kept going by thinking it ''could not possibly have been as difficult as actually living it''.
The 54-year-old filmmaker's latest project tells the story of two young British soldiers in World War I who are sent on a mission to warn of an ambush, and while the film's director and co-writer admits it was tough to shoot, the stars and production team knew the harsh realities were far worse than recreating the scenes.
He said: ''However hard it got - and it did get gruelling at times - two things kept us from moaning.
''One was the fact that as a group, we were all in it together. And second, we were always aware that whatever we were doing, it could not possibly have been as difficult as actually living it.
''What's three weeks in the mud when some people spent three years there?''
Mendes also admits things happened while making the motion picture that he had ''never experienced before'' on a movie, such as the huge ''sense of achievement'' when they successfully nailed a shot.
He added to Variety: ''It was an unusually unified crew, partly because the core crew was small. Everyone was prepping very early.
''Things happened with this movie I'd never experienced before.
''For example, I had my own monitor in a horsebox that had aerials attached, because I had to communicate at such a long distance.
''Right next to it was a big tent, so everyone could come at the end of a take and watch what they had done.
''So it was two actors, Roger [Deakins, cinematographer], the focus puller, the grips, the whole camera department, costumes, makeup, special effects, visual effects, everyone watched the same image.
''We'd all talk through it as a group, and then go out and do it again. That feeling of a group tackling a single shot, it was exhilarating.
''And when we got it, the sense of achievement among all of us was wonderful, and I'd never experienced anything like that before. There were high-fiving and cheering when the shot was done; that kind of thing keeps you going.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
James Bond has never played by the rules, but this time he may have gone...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
This gentle comedy examines at how we set priorities, plan our futures and make our...
Watch the trailer for Away We Go Burt Farlander and his partner Verona are expecting...
Watch the trailer for Revolutionary RoadSam Mendes directs Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in Revolutionary...
Complicated and raw, Things We Lost in the Fire observes those we lean on in...
Using '80s nostalgia and the ever-reliable British love of embarrassment to maximum effect, Starter for...
From the quiet perch of the homeland, Operation Desert Storm was an anti-climactic blowout. Billed...
Murder is a cold and senseless act. Those who make it their life must...