Sam Mendes ''can't wait'' to watch the new James Bond movie.

The 54-year-old director - who helmed 2012's 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre' in 2015 - has revealed he's excited to watch the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed 'No Time to Die'.

Sam told CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast: ''Am I going to be able to enjoy it? Absolutely, yeah yeah. No, totally.

''I think doing this movie ['1917'] - I think if I hadn't done another movie it would be weird. Not that I wanted to do it, but it would seem very odd that there I was.

''But I'd gone so far into another world, you know, and so immersed in it, that to me it just seems like, I can't wait [for 'No Time to Die'].

''I'll be there at the premiere. It's my friends. I'm proud of a lot of them and I cast a lot of them. I look at the trailer - there's Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw - I cast all of them.''

In fact, Sam admitted to being a little bit ''possessive'' of the Bond movies.

The acclaimed movie-maker explained: ''It's a little bit like my bunch. So I feel possessive and very supportive of them. So yeah, I'm certainly going to be able to enjoy it.''

Sam also revealed he was keen to avoid any spoilers prior to watching the new Bond film.

He said: ''I don't want to know. I want to be completely a virgin when it comes to this movie.''