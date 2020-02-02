'1917' was the big winner at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, scooping up seven gongs.

The action movie scored a Best Director win for Sam Mendes, as well as bagging both the Best Film and Outstanding British Film accolades at the star-studded awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday (02.02.20).

Sam's war flick - which is set during World War I - also took home the awards for Sound, Special Visual Effects, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography.

'1917' was nominated for nine awards in total, and the only gongs it didn't pick up on the night were Best Make up and Hair - which was awarded to 'Bombshell' - and Best Original Score, which instead went to 'Joker'.

Alongside the Original Score win, 'Joker' - based on the titular villain of Batman in the DC Comics franchise - was the second biggest winner of the night, taking home a further two gongs in the form of new award Best Casting, and a Leading Actor win for Joaquin Phoenix.

Elsewhere in the evening, the Leading Actress gong went to Renée Zellweger for her portrayal of Judy Garland in biopic 'Judy', whilst Supporting Actress was awarded to Laura Dern for 'Marriage Story', and Supporting Actor went to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star Brad Pitt.

Korean-language mystery movie 'Parasite' picked up two awards, winning both Film Not in the English Language and Best Original Screenplay, whilst the award for Best Adapted Screenplay was given to 'Jojo Rabbit'.

The EE Rising Star Award was awarded to 'Blue Story' star Michael Ward, whilst Andy Serkis was honoured with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema, and Kathleen Kennedy received the prestigious Fellowship accolade.

The 2020 BAFTA Awards full winners list:

Best Film

'1917'

Outstanding British Film

'1917'

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, and Linn Waite - 'Bait'

Film Not in the English Language

'Parasite'

Documentary

'For Sama'

Animated Film

'Klaus'

Best Director

'1917'

Best Original Screenplay

'Parasite'

Best Adapted Screenplay

'Jojo Rabbit'

Leading Actress

Renee Zellweger - 'Judy'

Leading Actor

Joaquin Phoenix - 'Joker'

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern - 'Marriage Story'

Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt - 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Best Original Score

'Joker'

Best Casting

'Joker'

Best Cinematography

'1917'

Best Editing

'Le Mans '66'

Production Design

'1917'

Costume Design

'Little Women'

Make up and Hair

'Bombshell'

Sound

'1917'

Special Visual Effects

'1917'

British Short Animation

'Grandad Was a Romantic'

British Short Film

'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone'

EE Rising Star Award

Michael Ward

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

Andy Serkis

BAFTA Fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy