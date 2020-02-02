'1917' has been named Best Film at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, winning a total of seven gongs from nine nominations.
The Sam Mendes-helmed action flick - which is set during World War I - scooped up the top accolade at the awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday (02.02.20), as well as being named Outstanding British Film.
Sam's feature also earned him his first Best Director BAFTA, as well as taking home the awards for Sound, Special Visual Effects, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography.
'1917' was nominated for nine awards in total, and the only gongs it didn't pick up on the night were Best Make up and Hair - which was awarded to 'Bombshell' - and Best Original Score, which instead went to 'Joker'.
Alongside the Original Score win, 'Joker' - based on the titular villain of Batman in the DC Comics franchise - was the second biggest winner of the night, taking home a further two gongs in the form of new award Best Casting, and a Leading Actor win for Joaquin Phoenix.
Elsewhere in the evening, the Leading Actress gong went to Renée Zellweger for her portrayal of Judy Garland in biopic 'Judy', whilst Supporting Actress was awarded to Laura Dern for 'Marriage Story', and Supporting Actor went to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star Brad Pitt.
Korean-language horror movie 'Parasite' picked up two awards, winning both Film Not in the English Language and Best Original Screenplay, whilst the award for Best Adapted Screenplay was given to 'Jojo Rabbit'.
The EE Rising Star Award was awarded to 'Blue Story' star Michael Ward, whilst Andy Serkis was honoured with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema, and Kathleen Kennedy received the prestigious Fellowship accolade.
The 2020 BAFTA Awards full winners list:
Best Film
'1917'
Outstanding British Film
'1917'
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, and Linn Waite - 'Bait'
Film Not in the English Language
'Parasite'
Documentary
'For Sama'
Animated Film
'Klaus'
Best Director
'1917'
Best Original Screenplay
'Parasite'
Best Adapted Screenplay
'Jojo Rabbit'
Leading Actress
Renee Zellweger - 'Judy'
Leading Actor
Joaquin Phoenix - 'Joker'
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern - 'Marriage Story'
Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt - 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Best Original Score
'Joker'
Best Casting
'Joker'
Best Cinematography
'1917'
Best Editing
'Le Mans '66'
Production Design
'1917'
Costume Design
'Little Women'
Make up and Hair
'Bombshell'
Sound
'1917'
Special Visual Effects
'1917'
British Short Animation
'Grandad Was a Romantic'
British Short Film
'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone'
EE Rising Star Award
Michael Ward
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Andy Serkis
BAFTA Fellowship
Kathleen Kennedy
