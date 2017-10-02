Sam Heughan's ''most sentimental'' item of clothing is his father's kilt.

The 37-year-old Scottish actor has revealed his most prized possession is his parent's traditional garment, and the star has admitted he has ''only'' ever worn the pleated skirt in ''private'', although it is a bit of a squeeze for him as his father had a smaller frame than him.

Speaking about his favourite wardrobe item to PEOPLE, he said: ''That's the most sentimental thing in my closet. I've worn it, though he had a smaller waist than me. I've only worn it in private.''

Although Sam has kept his father's clothes, he hasn't taken anything from his 'Outlander' wardrobe because it is covered in ''mud and blood''.

The hunk - who portrays Jamie Fraser in the television series - said: ''They keep it tight. To be honest, there is nothing in there I want. It's all covered in mud and blood. None of it I would really want to take home. However, the weapons I would love. And they wouldn't give me my sword, so I eventually bought my own. I've had an armour smith come make me my own particular sword -- it's stupid, but I love it.''

Sam has admitted for his role in the programme he has to undergo a major makeover, which sees him dye his blonde locks ''a crazy amount'' of times throughout the year, and he has admitted the constant beauty alterations have ''taken over [his] life''.

Speaking about his character's preparation, he said: ''I'm a natural blonde. It gets dyed. It's pretty horrific. I have to get it dyed a crazy amount -- it's like every three weeks. It's not easy. It's hard being a ginger. But I think everybody has a little bit of ginger in them. I've got some in my beard.

''We've been doing 'Outlander' for four years, and it's definitely taken over my life a little bit.''