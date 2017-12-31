Samantha Fox wears wigs to escape unwanted attention.

The 51-year-old singer - who was one of the most recognisable women in the UK during the 1980s - has revealed the dramatic lengths she goes to in order to remain low-key.

She shared: ''I love New Year's Eve and I actually prefer working on it, because if I go to a pub or a restaurant I still get recognised a lot so I'll be taking selfies all night.

''I quite often go out in disguises - mainly wigs - but as soon as people hear my voice they know who it is and really I just want to be able to let my hair down...''

This year, Samantha will spend New Year's Eve on a romantic break with her partner Linda.

But, again, Samantha is determined to ensure that she and Linda remain fairly low-key.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''I'm taking Linda to New York for a few days because she's never been.''

Prior to achieving success as a pop star, Samantha was one of the UK's most well known pin-up girls.

But the blonde star has now claimed that her provocative photographs were tame in comparison to some of the images she sees today.

Samantha reflected: ''I never ever did topless shoots with other girls. I think there's a line that you don't cross. I never wanted to be sleazy.

''And I was always very careful not to be overly suggestive, like if I was posing with a cricket bat or a snooker cue I'd be very particular about how I held it. I always said to myself, 'If I'm going to do Page 3, I want it to be classy'.''