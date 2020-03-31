Samantha Fox is reportedly engaged.

The former glamour model is set to tie the knot with her girlfriend Linda Olsen - four years after she lost her long-term partner Myra Stratton to cancer - and although they were hoping to get hitched in Essex this summer, they've been forced to push back their nuptials due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The Sun: ''Sam and Linda are so happy together and want to spend the rest of their lives together. They're so in love and want to make it official.''

The 53-year-old singer began dating Linda in 2016 and spoke about her relationship when she appeared in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house in 2018.

She said at the time: ''I've now [fallen] in love with another woman. I met somebody a couple of months ago and I'm very happy. As you get older life goes so quick.''

She also opened about her sexuality while appearing on the reality TV show and admitted she hadn't fallen in love with a woman until she met Myra in 2003.

She explained: ''I just believe that love is far greater than anything.

''You can't help who you fall in love with.''

The year she embarked on a relationship with Myra, Samantha revealed she had ''slept with other women'' in the past but had never been in love before.

She said at the time: ''I have slept with other women but I've not been in love before Myra Stratton. People say I'm gay. All I know is that I'm in love with Myra [Stratton, my manager]. I love her completely and want to spend the rest of my life with her.''

Samantha may have made a career out of flaunting her assets in front of the cameras but she actually prefers to keep her personal life away from the public eye.

She said previously: ''I quite often go out in disguises - mainly wigs - but as soon as people hear my voice they know who it is.''