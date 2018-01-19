Sam Fox was ''kicked out of school'' aged 16 over her first photoshoot for The Sun's Page 3.

The model and pop star, now 51, had to get her parents' permission to pose topless for the snap, and she revealed those in charge at St. Thomas More Catholic School weren't too impressed with her decision.

Speaking to the 'Loose Women' panel on Friday (19.01.18), she said: ''They kicked me out of school [because of Page 3]. Naughty girl, in a Catholic school as well. The nuns weren't very happy.''

After the photo was published in the newspaper, Sam still had to go back into school to complete her A Level exams.

Recalling her return to school, she said: ''After the picture appeared, I had to go back to finish my A Levels ... I remember I was just so nervous, I went into the sixth form common room, and there I was on the notice board with a moustache drawn on.''

Samantha admitted she was worried about what the other schoolchildren may say to her after seeing her on Page 3.

She said: ''I was just scared what the kids might say ... teenagers can be cruel.''

Meanwhile, Sam recently claimed that David Cassidy once grabbed her breast and put his hand up her skirt.

The star recalled being ''shocked'' by the incident, which she says occurred when she was just 19 years old.

However, Sam claimed she managed to defend herself by kneeing David - who passed away aged 67 in November - in the crotch and elbowing him in the face.

She said: ''It shocked me. I was a huge fan and loved 'The Partridge Family'.

''I had a big poster of David Cassidy on my wall and I used to kiss him every night before going to bed.

''When he grabbed me and pushed his tongue down my throat, I just kneed him in the b*****ks and would still do that today.''

The alleged assault occurred in a bathroom at London restaurant The White Elephant in May 1985, where David was dining with Sam and her father after she'd shot his music video for the single 'Romance'.