Sam Fox is eyeing a heavy rock covers album with GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash.

The 53-year-old former glamour model and self-professed ''frustrated rock star'' has revealed her plans to get the 'Sweet Child O' Mine' hitmaker involved in her passion project and she wants to include a tribute to her late friend and Motörhead frontman Lemmy - who died at the age of 70 in December 2015 - on the record, as well as her own interpretations of Iron Maiden and Def Leppard songs.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired Column: ''I want to record a rock covers album with songs by Motörhead, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and I want to record it with Slash.

''I want to do it because I've always been, in a way, a frustrated rock star.

''I covered '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction' by The Stones.

''That was a very pop version but when I sing it live I make it a rock version.''

Sam - a former Page Three girl and Playboy cover star - had a worldwide hit with 'Touch Me (I Want Your Body)' in 1986, and in 2016 she re-released the song after the chart-topper saw a surge in downloads following her appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

The buxom blonde hasn't released an album since 2005's 'Angel with an Attitude' but she previously teased her plans to record a new LP after her stint on the Channel 4 reality show.

So far, Sam has released one single, 2018's 'Hot Boy'.

Sam said at the time that she hoped her stint on the programme would raise her profile as a musician and open her up to a ''new generation'' of fans.

On why she appeared on the programme, she said: ''By doing this show I thought that I would get more work in the country I love.

''I went in there because it was a very high profile show ... and I wanted to gain a new generation of fans.''

However, Sam - who graced the cover of Playboy magazine in 1996 - admitted she gave up her modelling career in the '80s and has no plans to revisit that career path, unless she was able to feature in Playboy magazine again.

She explained: ''A lot of people remember me in this country as being a Page Three girl, and I did give that up in '86, so it was a long time ago.

''I wouldn't do Page Three again, but I would do Playboy at 50. In a very classy way of course. I have no problems with that at all.''