Sam Faiers gets up at 5.30 every morning to work out before her children wake up.

The 28-year-old reality star has son Paul, three, and 21-month-old daughter Rosie with her partner Paul Knightley and has confessed her weight is ''not exactly where she wants it to be'' meaning she must awake before her two kids in order to maintain her fitness regime.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: ''Everyone asks me, 'How do you find time to go to the gym when you've got two little ones?' and the key is, you have to get up early. I set my alarm for 5.30am and I am back home at 6.45am, when they are not even awake yet. It's the only way I can do it, as mornings are so busy in my house. I am not exactly where I want to be weight wise.''

Sam documents her journey through motherhood in the ITVBe reality show she shares with her sister Billie, 'The Mummy Diaries', which follows the pair's lives since having children.

However, Sam recently teased that she would be up for returning to her roots in an 'The Only Way Is Essex' reunion.

The blonde beauty appeared on the show from its debut in 2010 until her exit four years later, and she would love the chance to return if there are plans to mark the show's 10th anniversary in 2020.

She previously said: ''I keep reading [about a reunion] No one's contacted us yet. It would be amazing!

''Paul and I always talk about it, and people ask me all the time. I'm like, 'Really?' It's up to Paul, so definitely soon.''