Sam Faiers donated money to charity as part of her children's Christmas present.

The 27-year-old reality star - who has Paul Jr., three, and 10-month-old Rosie with her partner Paul Knightley - is keen for her brood to appreciate how fortunate they are, and so has decided to take the money she would usually spend on lavish holiday gifts and give it to charity instead.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: ''This year, the money I would have spent on Rosie and Paul I'm actually going to donate to charity.

''My kids are so fortunate - they get everything they want and brands are always gifting them things.

''You have to make sure they don't expect that all the time. I'm not about giving them hundreds of presents - I want them to grow up appreciating what they have.''

The 'Only Way Is Essex' star recently revealed that she's planning on expanding her brood and wants two more children in the next few years.

She said: ''I definitely want more children. I'm going to wait until Paul's in school and then plan to have more.

''Maybe two more, but I'll have them really close in age so I can do the whole nappy and sleep thing all together. I don't want to spread it out.''

Meanwhile, although Sam and Paul have been together since 2014, they still don't feel ''ready'' to get married.

Laughing off speculation Paul will propose at her sister Billie's wedding to Greg Shepherd next year, she said: ''He would never do it in front of an audience.

''He'll do it when I least expect it. We want to get married, but we're not ready yet.''