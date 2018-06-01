Sam Claflin is ''always'' open to having more children, as he wants a big family like the one he grew up with.
The 31-year-old actor is already father to son Pip, two, and a daughter he welcomed in January - both of whom he has with his wife Laura Haddock - but he's admitted he isn't finished expanding his brood as he'd love to have a ''big family'' like the one he grew up in.
When asked if he'd be open to having more children, he said: ''Always. I grew up in a big family, my wife grew up in a big family.
''When I was asked what I wanted to be when I was older, when I was a kid, I never used to ... specify a job. I just said, 'I want to be a dad. I want to be a good dad, and I want to be a cool dad.' I'm failing at those parts!''
The star spent three months away from his family whilst filming new movie 'Adrift' in Fiji, and admits he was ''terrified'' that his children wouldn't recognise him when he came back.
He added to People magazine: ''I genuinely was so terrified that [Pip] wouldn't recognise me and have that horrible [feeling of], 'He's changed so much!' But in the airport, I just remember seeing him coming ... and he saw me and he said, 'Daddy!' and he just ran. I just didn't leave his side the whole time.''
Meanwhile, the 'Me Before You' star recently gushed over his supportive set of family and friends.
He said: ''I sleep well. I know I've been lucky. I have a family I love and a group of friends who are supportive. I've done work that challenges me and I've seen some beautiful places. I'm comfortable with who I am. Don't get me wrong, I can still have a moan and complain - don't we all? But my friends and family remind me how lucky I am, so I never lose sight of it for long.''
