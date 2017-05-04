Sam Claflin has been cast in 'Semper Fi'.

The 'Hunger Games: Catching Fire' actor will star in the new crime thriller by 'Murderball' writer and director Henry-Alex Rubin with David Lancaster of Rumble Films and Karina Miller from Sparkhouse Media producing.

Speaking to Variety, Miller said: ''I couldn't be more excited about 'Semper Fi'. At its core, it's about what it means to truly stand by the people you love. It's thrilling and entertaining but also emotional.

''In a market where it's a struggle to get people to leave their house and actually go see a movie we plan to make a film that will do just that - get people to the theatre, entertain them and make them feel something.''

Producer Lancaster said he couldn't ''shake the passionate feeling'' he had for Rubin's ability to draw realistic characters.

He added: ''From the moment I read this script, I couldn't shake the passionate feeling I have always had for the iconic film 'Deerhunter'.

''Henry has shown a unique ability to draw realistic characters combined with a strong sense of place. Brotherhood, loyalty, family ... with a thrilling escape. I'm in!''

The 30-year-old actor will star as Hopper, a straight-laced police officer who spends his downtime as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reservists with some close friends, keeping an eye on his young brother Oyster.

When Oyster accidentally kills a man in a bar-room fight, Hopper stops him fleeing and makes him turn himself in.

However, after returning from serving in Iraq, Hopper learns his friends are trying to break Oyster out of jail.

Claflin, who also starred in 'Me Before You', will be seen next in 'The Nightingale' and 'My Cousin Rachel'.

'Semper Fi' is due to start production in Vancouver this summer.