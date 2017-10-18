Sam Claflin is set to become a father for the second time.

The 31-year-old actor already has a son with his wife Laura Haddock, whom they welcomed into the world in December 2015 and have been incredibly private about ever since, but their family is due to expand in the coming months, as the 32-year-old beauty is pregnant once again.

Whilst the couple are yet to make a public announcement about the impending new arrival, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress Laura was spotted debuting her burgeoning baby bump whilst attending Birks Jewellery UK launch party in London earlier this week.

Sam and Laura - who have been married since 2013 - announced their first pregnancy in a similar way, with Laura taking to the red carpet at the London premiere of 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2' in 2015 wearing a fitted dress which showed off her swelling stomach.

Fans of the couple might be disappointed when it comes to news surrounding their second child, however, as the pair like to keep their private lives out of the spotlight as much as possible.

Whilst their son is believed to be called Pip, they have yet to confirm any details surrounding their brood, as they don't want to ''force'' him into the showbiz world.

Sam said previously: ''We're purposefully shying away from posting pictures of the baby. I don't want to force my child into a world that he may or may not wish to go into. He might want to be a banker and change his surname for all I know.''

Meanwhile, 'Hunger Games' actor Sam revealed shortly after his son's birth that becoming a father is the ''best thing'' that's ever happened to him.

He said: ''I always thought, naïvely, that I knew what it would be like. I always thought that I'd understand. [But when he was] born, it's like another level of love that you've never experienced before - [that] you can't describe to someone unless [they're] in it.

''Of course it's hard, [but] it's all worth it. The rewards are just endless. He's literally the best thing that's ever happened to me.''