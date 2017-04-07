Sam Claflin says Gemma Arterton helped ''push'' him as an actor when they worked together on romantic comedy 'Their Finest'.
Sam Claflin says Gemma Arterton helped ''push'' him as an actor.
The 30-year-old actor stars with the brunette beauty in the romantic comedy 'Their Finest', and has praised his co-star for her ability to push him to be the best he can be, and receive the same motivation in return.
He said: ''We're now officially very good friends. She's not afraid of pushing you as an actor; and she's not afraid of being pushed.
''On the set of 'Their Finest' I accidentally knocked her over when I ran into her. She went flying. She forgave me though.''
'Their Finest' tells the story of an introspective film producer, played by Claflin, who hires a woman (Arterton) to help him write the stories for the government's propaganda unit in World War II.
And it's not the only war movie Claflin is working on either, as he's also recently wrapped filming on a screen version of the R.C. Sherriff play 'Journey's End', in which he plays Captain Stanhope.
Director Saul Dibb said of Claflin's performance: ''Sam goes to very dark places in 'Journey's End'. He looks like a man who has endured the awful things that happened over there.''
But acting wasn't always something that Claflin - who rose to fame after portraying Finnick Odair in 'The Hunger Games' franchise - wanted to do, as he always thought he would be a footballer before he broke his ankle aged 16.
He told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''I ate, drank and slept football. I have played every single position bar goalkeeper. I didn't have any inkling of what I wanted to do with my life, other than play or coach or live football.
''My mum always says that even when I was playing football, I was still a drama queen.''
'Their Finest' hits screens on April 21, whilst 'Journey's End' is expected to be released later this year.
Suge Knight allegedly blamed his ex-wife and a security official for the death of Tupac - but that's not what his lawyer says.
Philip is a typical young English gent, except that he has a deepening desire for...
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...
Deliberately unstructured, this likeable romantic comedy holds the audience's interest with its strikingly engaging cast...
With the incredible ramifications of the end of the yearly ritualistic sacrificial televised Hunger Games,...
Love can be confusing, complicating and utterly gut-wrenching as Rosie painfully discovers on her journey...