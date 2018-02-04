Sam Claflin has confessed his priorities have changed since he had a child and he has shunned working out to spend more time with his son.
Sam Claflin has shunned working out to spend more time with his son.
The 'Journey's End' star admits fatherhood has changed him and whilst he really enjoyed exercising before, he would now rather spend the time with his son Pip, two.
He said: ''Pip wakes us up about 6am or 7am - he's a good sleeper and we know we're lucky with that. One of us has to shower while the other is getting him breakfast, then it's straight into playtime. Pip started nursery recently and thinks he knows everything. We have two toy cockapoos, Rosie and Maisie, who are also very demanding of our attention.
''Breakfast might be scrambled eggs with chorizo on sourdough. I'll usually make a big pot of coffee while Laura drinks tea. It doesn't take me long to get ready - I basically use deodorant, that's it. I'm just not a moisturising kind of guy. I have very basic shampoos and shower gels - it's Laura who buys all the nice stuff. And I don't do all that much exercise. When I can, I go for a run, but I'd rather spend that hour with Pip.''
And Sam - who's wife Laura Haddock is expecting the couple's second child - feels ''lucky'' to have such a supportive set of family and friends.
He added to The Sunday Times magazine: ''I sleep well. I know I've been lucky. I have a family I love and a group of friends who are supportive. I've done work that challenges me and I've seen some beautiful places. I'm comfortable with who I am. Don't get me wrong, I can still have a moan and complain - don't we all? But my friends and family remind me how lucky I am, so I never lose sight of it for long.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Daphne du Maurier's 1951 mystery-romance novel has been adapted for theatre, radio, TV and film,...
Philip is a typical young English gent, except that he has a deepening desire for...
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...