Sam Claflin ''needs'' to be working.

The 'Me Before You' star has been working since the age of 13 as his family has always instilled the importance of having a good work ethic.
He said: ''My parents drilled the value of work into us at a young age. They are very hard-working people. My brothers and I knew we had to fend for ourselves.
''I was a paper boy from the age of 13 and since then I've never not had a job. I need to be working. We're not a family of no-doers. We go out and attack the world.''
And the 32-year-old actor sees success as being surrounded by friends and family.
He added to The Times magazine: ''Success is being surrounded by friends and family and loved ones. Had you asked me as a kid growing up - in my early teens and even my younger years - what I wanted to be when I was older, I would have said, 'A dad.' I didn't know I wanted to be an actor until a lot later ...
''I've learnt just how difficult being a parent is. There's no such thing as a day off. But I love just how blissful the world is when it is seen through fresh eyes. My little boy is talking now and every now and then he'll say, 'Wow!'''
Meanwhile, Sam previously admitted he still feels as though he is ''finding his feet''.
He explained: ''At the same time, to stand out from the crowd, and in order to put your stamp on your work, to have that confidence in yourself somewhat, you have to believe in yourself that you can do it. I still feel like I'm finding my own feet, and every day I'm learning something new. There will definitely come a time when I'm 100 percent confident in myself, I hope. But I'm not quite there yet. As an actor, you kind of constantly panic about what people think, and we strive for perfection as actors, but the thing about being an actor is you'll never be perfect.''
