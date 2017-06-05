Sam Claflin believes he is a better actor now he's become a father.

The 30-year-old actor welcomed his son - who's name and exact birthday are still not yet known to the public - with actress Laura Haddock into the world in 2015, and the star has now said that since then he has developed greater ''emotional depth'' which helps his career.

He told NW magazine: ''Now that I'm a father, I feel like I've got an emotional depth greater than, say, two years ago. What's great about where I am now is that I'm starting to get scripts for older men. I'm ready to explore that.''

The 'Hunger Games' actor began dating Laura, 31, in 2011 and their pair tied the knot two years later in an intimate and private ceremony. The couple welcomed their son in December 2015, though they have remained secretive about their child and are unwilling to divulge his name to the public.

Sam said previously: ''We're purposefully shying away from posting pictures of the baby. I don't want to force my child into a world that he may or may not wish to go into. He might want to be a banker and change his surname for all I know.''

News of Laura's pregnancy broke when the pair were spotted at the premiere for 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' in May 2015, with the beauty showing off her growing baby bump.

Meanwhile, the 'Me Before You' actor previously described his wife as his ''best friend'' and admitted he wanted to marry her as soon as they met.

He said: ''My wife, Laura, is undoubtedly my best friend. We met at an audition for 'My Week with Marilyn' and there was an instant spark.

''We found out we had the same agent and then bumped into each other the next morning at station.

''I didn't know anything about her other than that her name was Laura, she was very attractive and she seemed lovely. But I went home, woke my friend up at 7am and said, 'I just met the girl I want to marry. I love this girl like, I love her. She's perfect'.''