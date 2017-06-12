Sam Claflin went into acting to hide his ''insecurities''.

The 'Me Before You' star enjoys being able to ''hide behind different characters'' as he is quite a private person.

He said: ''One of the reasons I got into acting was because of my insecurities, I suppose. I enjoy hiding behind different characters. My social media feed doesn't really reflect exactly what I'm doing. I am active on social media, but it's not quite my life. That, to me, is private.

''And when I work, I love exploring and having those other characters be another side of me and sharing them with the world. In truth, I partly enjoy physically transforming myself for roles.''

And the 30-year-old actor admits he still feels as though he is ''finding his feet''.

He explained: ''At the same time, to stand out from the crowd, and in order to put your stamp on your work, to have that confidence in yourself somewhat, you have to believe in yourself that you can do it. I still feel like I'm finding my own feet, and every day I'm learning something new.

''There will definitely come a time when I'm 100 percent confident in myself, I hope. But I'm not quite there yet. As an actor, you kind of constantly panic about what people think, and we strive for perfection as actors, but the thing about being an actor is you'll never be perfect.''

Sam recently opened up about being body shamed and is ''fascinated'' by how it resonated with so many people.

He told PrideSource: ''You know, I'm like any human being on this planet; I have my insecurities. And it fascinates me that bringing it up in an interview resonated with so many people, only because people seem surprised by the fact that happened. I'm like, are you kidding me? It's been happening for decades and decades and decades. It's just not talked about as much.

''It's amazing that it has resonated and hit home for so many people. That is, unfortunately, the harsh reality of the world that we live in. We sort of live our lives through Instagram and Twitter and these filters, and we give people an insight into our lives, but we're so, so picky about what it is that we share. It's so kind of manipulative and it's warped our reality.''