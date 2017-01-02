Sam Bailey would never give up her career for her kids.

The 'Climb' singer - who has children Tommy, Brooke, and Miley with her husband Craig Pearson - admits it can be hard on her family when her work takes her away for long periods of time, but if they complain she just reminds them of how much better their quality of life is now than in her former career as a prison guard.

She said: ''I cancel a lot of things because I feel my children are the most important thing and I am in control of that element of it but if my kids ever said to me, 'We don't want you to do it anymore.' I will remind them of the life they had before.

''In my old job working in a prison, I saw them less than I do now because I was working in a prison so they can't come into the cell with me but with this, I could have had my kids down with me while I did a gig.

''I have to remind them as well that in my old job I didn't earn enough money so that we could go on nice holidays like we do now. So it's almost reminding them that you've got to work if you want something in life. You've got to make sacrifices and this is a big sacrifice for them.''

Sam shot to fame when she won 'The X Factor' in 2013 and she made her mentor Sharon Osbourne two-year-old Miley's Godmother.

And the two women have remained close because of their bond over the youngster.

She said: ''I send pictures over to her of Miley whenever she's feeling down, I send a picture. I've sent her flowers and she's sent Miley some stuff over. She's always in my thoughts. She's always in the public eye and she's a tough cookie is our old Sharon.''