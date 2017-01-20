Sam Bailey has tipped Katie Price's son Junior to be a pop megastar.

The 2013 'X Factor' winner is close pals with TV personality and often goes round to visit Katie, Kieran and her five children - Harvey, 14, Junior, 11, Princess, nine, Jett, three and Bunny, two.

Sam has witnessed Junior - whose dad is 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter Andre - singing on several occasions and has seen lots of video clips of him performing around his house and she thinks he has what it takes to reach the top of the charts because he has an ''amazing'' singing voice.

During an appearance on ITV daytime show 'Loose Women' on Friday (20.01.17) - on which Katie was a panellist - Sam said: ''Her kid Junior has the most amazing voice, he's going to be a star.''

Sam and Katie have been friends for the past few years and regularly see each other.

However, the 'Skyscraper' singer insists her cosmetic surgery-loving pal is not responsible for her decision to recently get Botox injections, she just wants to look her best when she heads out on a UK tour later this year.

Sam - who turns 40 on June 29 - explained: ''Let's set the record straight, it's not because of this beautiful lady here [Katie], she is beautiful and I love her inside and out, but as a singer I couldn't sing with lip fillers, you can't do it. So I decided that because I've got a really expressive face I decided to have some Botox ... I'm 40 this year so I'm going to have a little bit more for my 40th as I'm having a big bash plus I'm on tour, so I want to feel good and I've had Botox and you know what, I've had my teeth done and I've lost weight.''

Although Sam went for the treatment to smooth out her wrinkles the Botox has had an unexpected side effect - it has cured her migraines.

She shared: ''I was really scared and I went to this beautiful place in London's Harley Street and the guys were amazing. I said, 'When are you going to do it?' And they said, 'We've done it.' I'm not advertising it but I don't suffer from migraines anymore and apparently some people have it done for that purpose.''