Salt-N-Pepa don't want to collaborate with any contemporary artists.

The 'Push It' rappers would much rather work with the stars of their own 1990s hey day then any modern acts because they don't understand why there is so much rivalry in the charts these days.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Cheryl 'Salt' James said: ''I love that when we were coming up in music there were so many women and we were all cool with each other.

''But I don't understand this rivalry artists like Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have with each other. It's really brutal.

''There was Missy Elliott, LIL' KIM when we started and we all had different voices that represented all the people.

''We all got along. I think that if I was to a collaboration I want to do it with one of those ladies. Someone from my era I think would be amazing.''

Salt - who was part of the group alongside Sandra Denton (Pepa) and Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella) - said she understands that hip hop started with 'diss' records but she cannot understand the extremes of modern rivalry.

She said: ''We weren't taking our 'diss' records to the streets and not threatening to kill anyone or their family.

''I don't know what it is. It's so complicated now. I just think it's really competitive. Everybody wants to be number one.''

''I don't think this generation feels like there is any room for other artists.''

The group officially split up in 2006 but they are now performing on the 'I Love 90's' tour across the UK along with Coolio and Vanilla Ice.

Salt-N-Pepa join Vanilla Ice, Coolio on the 'I Love the 90's' tour this autumn. tickets are on sale now from seetickets.com