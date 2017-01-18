The 51-year-old star appeared at a court in Jodhpur, India on Wednesday (18Jan17) accused of using weapons with an expired licence to kill black bucks, a type of antelope, in a protected forest area where hunting is illegal, while he was shooting a movie in the area in 1998.

Khan, who claimed that he was framed by forest officials, pleaded not guilty to the charges in March (16) and on Wednesday he was cleared after a judge ruled the prosecution had failed to provide conclusive evidence.

The prosecution are planning to appeal the decision, according to the Times of India.

In relation to the incident, Khan was also convicted of two cases of poaching in 2006 and sentenced to prison, but he appealed the ruling and was acquitted in 2016. A third poaching case in still ongoing.

He is no stranger to appearances in court. In 2015, he was sentenced to five years in prison for killing a homeless man and injuring four others while driving drunk in Mumbai in 2002. He was released hours later, and subsequently acquitted of the charges in December (15).