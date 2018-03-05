Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd and Annabella Sciorra celebrated changing the culture in Hollywood at the Oscars.

The three women - who have been among disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein's most prominent accusers - fronted a special Time's Up segment at the Academy Awards on Sunday (04.03.18) where they spoke about breaking barriers and changing things for the better.

Annabella said: ''It's nice to see you all again, it's been awhile.

''It's an honour to be here tonight. This year many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long, but slowly, a new path has emerged. ''

Ashley then said: ''The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, different voices, of our voices, who are joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying Time's Up. We work together to make sure that the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality. That's what this year has promised us.''

Salma concluded their introduction with: ''As you can see, this is emotional and we're a little bit shaky, we ask you to join us as we take a look at some of these trailblazers.''

A montage of a number of recent movies, including 'Mudbound', 'Get Out' and 'Lady Bird' was then shown, as well as clips of stars speaking about the impact of the last few months.

Mira Sorvino, who has also accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, said in the footage: ''This entire fall, the #MeToo, the Time's Up movements, everyone is getting a voice to express something that's been happening forever, not only in Hollywood but in every walk of life.''

Among the others who spoke about the movement and the importance of gender and ethnic diversity in Hollywood were Greta Gerwig, Sarah Silverman, Ava DuVernay, Dee Rees, Lee Daniels, Barry Jenkins and Kumail Nanjiani.

'Lad Bird' filmmaker Greta admitted: ''All the movies I love were directed by men, that sort of seemed like a prerequisite.''

And 'The Big Sick' star Kumail said: ''Now straight white dudes can watch movies starring me and you relate to me! It's not that hard! You try doing that. I've been doing it my whole life.''

'Empire' showrunner Lee said: ''Get ready for some more 'Get Outs,' 'Black Panthers;' we're here and we're not going anywhere.''