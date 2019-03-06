Mexican actress Salma Hayek claims people who are shocked by her marriage are racist.
The 52-year-old actress wed French fashion billionaire Francois-henri Pinault - the father of her 11-year-old daughter Valentina - in 2009 - and she believes people who are ''intimidated'' by her relationship are uncomfortable because of her Mexican heritage.
She told Town & Country magazine: ''A lot of people are very shocked that I married who I married.
''And some people are even intimidated now by me. But it's another way of showing racism. They can't believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they're uncomfortable around me.''
The 'Hummingbird Project' actress believes she has the ''best husband in the world'' as she can always be herself around him, but she doesn't like talking about their relationship too much because she thinks that ''vulgarises'' their love.
She said: ''[Francois-Henri] is the best husband in the world.
''I get to be who I am with him, and I don't feel that somebody tries to limit me.
''I'm not going to tell you [how we met]. It's such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don't want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting.''
Salma is grateful she met her husband when she was 39 because she was a ''late bloomer'' and knew herself better, and though she thinks being an older parent has made her a ''better'' mother, it also has its drawbacks.
She said: ''I think I'm a better mother because I had her later. But I do get tired. I'm not going to lie.''
The 'Frida' actress is very proud of her daughter.
She gushed: ''[Valentina is] very creative, very smart, very funny, and very willful.''
