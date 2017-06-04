Salma Hayek fell for her husband Francois-henri Pinault thanks to their shared passions for science and sport.
Salma Hayek fell for her husband because of their shared passions for soccer and science.
The 50-year-old actress met Francois-henri Pinault - the father of her nine-year-old daughter Valentina - 11 years ago and she was blown away by their exchange, even if she admits it was not the ''typical conversation'' to spark romance.
She said: ''It was so silly. We started talking about football - we're crazy about soccer - then science because we love space and physics.
''He was so smart, charming and funny. At first I stereotyped him as not my kind of guy at all, then realised he was my perfect match.''
The 'How to Be a Latin Lover' actress feels sexy because of her supportive husband, and while she appreciates the stability he gives her, she also loves the businessman's spontaneous side.
She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''There's nothing sexier than feeling supported, knowing the person you are with wants you to thrive, be better every day and grow with you.
''Selfishness never works. Nobody wants to be with somebody selfish. Being generous and celebrating the other person always works.
''I like a smart, unpredictable man - unpredictable but with a stability, somebody reliable who surprises me every once in a while, and that is exactly who I married, a very smart man who is always surprising me and who I know is always there for me.''
Salma admits being regarded as a sex symbol used to be ''confusing'' but these days she appreciates the attention.
She said: ''When I started out, I was confused about it. But when you reach my age, if people think you're sexy, that's very nice.''
