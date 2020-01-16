Salma Hayek struggled to find an outfit to host the Oscars in 1997 and even started her own trend by wearing a tiara.
The 'From Dusk till Dawn' star has recalled how she found it difficult to get a dress for her hosting duties at the Academy Awards and she is grateful to Signor Armani for dressing her in a beautiful white shimmery gown.
Speaking about her outfit struggle, she said: ''At the time, not many people wanted to dress me because I wasn't well known.''
Salma also put her own personal spin on the outfit, deciding to wear a tiara, which she believes started a big trend in Hollywood.
She added: ''I decided I wanted to wear a tiara. Everyone told me I was crazy and that it would be ridiculous, it would be pretentious, and everyone tried to convince me, like my manager, my stylist, and my publicist. I wore the tiara anyways, and you know what happened? Everybody started wearing a tiara after that. I never got credit for that trend!''
Salma also recalled how she shunned red carpet tradition at the MTV Music Video Awards in 1998, when she applied a number of butterfly temporary tattoos to complete her look.
She shared: ''I thought butterflies would be nice. It was my design to make the dress more interesting. They were really hard to come across. I might have painted them, because stickers weren't probably existing at the time.''
And the 53-year-old actress struggled to afford outfits when she was first starting out, as designers wanted her to purchase not loan the gowns.
She told Vogue magazine: ''In the beginning of my career, I struggled getting clothes and I couldn't afford it. The other girls were getting people to lend them clothes but nobody thought a Mexican was going to stick around so why give them a dress? Things have changed since.''
