Salma Hayek struggled to find an outfit to host the Oscars in 1997.

The 'From Dusk till Dawn' star has recalled how she found it difficult to get a dress for her hosting duties at the Academy Awards and she is grateful to Signor Armani for dressing her in a beautiful white shimmery gown.

Speaking about her outfit struggle, she said: ''At the time, not many people wanted to dress me because I wasn't well known.''

Salma also put her own personal spin on the outfit, deciding to wear a tiara, which she believes started a big trend in Hollywood.

She added: ''I decided I wanted to wear a tiara. Everyone told me I was crazy and that it would be ridiculous, it would be pretentious, and everyone tried to convince me, like my manager, my stylist, and my publicist. I wore the tiara anyways, and you know what happened? Everybody started wearing a tiara after that. I never got credit for that trend!''

Salma also recalled how she shunned red carpet tradition at the MTV Music Video Awards in 1998, when she applied a number of butterfly temporary tattoos to complete her look.

She shared: ''I thought butterflies would be nice. It was my design to make the dress more interesting. They were really hard to come across. I might have painted them, because stickers weren't probably existing at the time.''

And the 53-year-old actress struggled to afford outfits when she was first starting out, as designers wanted her to purchase not loan the gowns.

She told Vogue magazine: ''In the beginning of my career, I struggled getting clothes and I couldn't afford it. The other girls were getting people to lend them clothes but nobody thought a Mexican was going to stick around so why give them a dress? Things have changed since.''