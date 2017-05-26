Salma Hayek has confessed she thought her husband was cheating on her with a woman named Elisa but now realises it was just an app he was using to try to improve his English.
The 'From Dusk till Dawn' star has confessed to flying at her husband François-Henri Pinault - who hails from France - when she spotted a message from an Elisa on his phone asking to practice his English with him but was left red-faced when he revealed it was just a standard message generated from an app he had downloaded to improve his English.
Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, she said: ''One day there was a message on his phone that said, 'Hi, if you want to improve your English why don't we practice now.' It was a very sexy voice and I thought, 'What the hell? Who is this Elisa coming after my husband.' But then I thought, 'No, let it go.'
''Anyway, about three hours later I just screamed and shouted at him, 'Who is Elisa and why is she calling you?' He was laughing when he explained it was an app that was helping him improve his English accent!''
Meanwhile, the 50-year-old actress - who has nine-year-old daughter Valentina with her husband - previously revealed her family is her ''biggest blessing''.
She said: ''It's not success in this or in that, or money or things, or beauty. What if you're really beautiful and you're not loved? That's not gonna make you happy. But what makes you happy is, for me, my family. They are the biggest blessing I have.''
However, she is content with having just one child as she is also a stepmother to François-Henri's three children, Augustin, Mathilde and François.
She added: ''I'm very blessed because I have three stepchildren, so I have a family of four kids. Four is enough.''
And Salma had previously described her marriage as her ''biggest accomplishment''.
She said: ''A good marriage, full of love, is my biggest accomplishment. Home is where my husband is. He is home. Everything outside of the family nucleus is an adventure that you're living together [as a couple].''
