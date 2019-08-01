Salma Hayek had to keep her Vogue cover a secret from her husband because of the Duchess of Sussex' involvement.

The 'From Dusk till Dawn' actress was hand selected by the royal to be one of the 15 women to appear on the cover of her issue of British Vogue and Salma has now revealed she was even forced to keep it a secret from her spouse, François-Henri Pinault.

She said: ''I couldn't talk about it and I didn't. I felt very honoured when we did this photo shoot. No one else knew what it was for. Only me and the photographer, Peter Lindbergh, knew. All the girls were getting their picture taken for the cover and they didn't know that Meghan was how they got there.''

And when Vogue's editor Edward Enninful called her with the Duchess of Sussex, Salma thought she was being pranked.

Recalling what happened to CNN, she said: ''I was in the car and [Enninful] said, 'Listen, I'm going to put somebody on the phone. Are you in the car with people?' I said 'Yes.' He told me, 'You cannot say the name of the person I'm calling.' Frankly, I thought it was a joke. And we are also very good friends with Naomi Campbell. And I thought, they're pulling my leg or something, you know? But then it took a while for the other person to get on the phone. Then she got on the phone and introduced herself.

''She explained her passion for women and what's happening currently. And then she said she's doing this with British Vogue. [She said] 'I'm [doing the cover], I'm not going to be on the cover, I'm putting my favourite women on the cover. And you're definitely one of them. You are one of the first ones.'''