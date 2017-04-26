Salma Hayek's dogs once crashed a wedding.

The 50-year-old actress always used to take her pet pooches with her wherever she was working, but had to stop when her canine companions caused havoc when they wrecked a happy couple's ''beautiful'' day in a bid to get some cake while she was out.

Speaking to TV talk show host Ellen Degeneres, Salma said: ''They got me into a lot of trouble. One time I was in a luxurious hotel in the Bahamas and I begged them to let my dogs stay.

''They gave me a small house surrounded by a fence with a small court yard. The dogs were very clever and they would open the door and wait for me to let them in.

''One time I arrived home and they weren't there. I heard this screaming and a big commotion. Lupe loved cake more than anything - so many birthday parties were ruined.

''When I heard this I thought 'Oh my God this sounds like a cake'. I looked like hell but I went to see what the commotion was.

''There was a beautiful wedding from what I could see hiding behind a palm tree. There was a beautiful wedding cake. But instead of the bride and groom there was Lupe and Angie sat there.''

Salma went on to explain how a number of people attempted to get the dogs off the cake but they continued to gobble up as much meringue as they could.

She added: ''They are all screaming and the bride is crying. I have all kinds of whistles for the dogs so I whistled and they knew what that meant.

''They both ran all the way back to the little house.''