Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-henri Pinault have renewed their vows, nine years after tying the knot.
Salma Hayek and her husband have renewed their wedding vows.
The 51-year-old star's significant other Francois-henri Pinault - who she has 10-year-old daughter Valentina with - threw her a surprise ceremony during an island getaway, and she was shocked to see the event all set up, because he had told her she was going for a spa day.
Salma wrote on Instagram: ''The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal - it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding (sic)''
The 'Hitman's Bodyguard' star - who married Francois-Henri in 2009 - wore a red dress for the renewal ceremony, and the pair even had a one-man band playing at the bash.
Salma posted a picture of their ceremony musician, and added the caption: ''There were no mariachi band on the island but my husband found this one man band. (sic)''
The couple previously tied the knot on Valentine's Day 2009 (14.02.09) in Paris, and they had a second ceremony in Venice in April 2009, after they started dating in 2006.
Last year, Salma admitted the French billionaire completely changed her outlook on marriage.
She said: ''At the time I met him, I had already decided I didn't want one of those [a husband].
''I had set myself up for a completely different life. I was ready to live on my ranch that is a sanctuary for abused animals. I would come to LA and work a little bit. I was not planning on spending. I had no interest in jewellery or clothes or cars. I had everything I wanted.
''Maybe I had a guy here or there. I also thought I couldn't have children.
''Then he [Pinault] came along, swept me off my feet, changed my entire universe and knocked me up.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Happily ever after wasn't always the way fairy tales turned out. Sometimes Princesses, Kings, Queens...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
A relentless onslaught of violent action, this movie is notable mainly because there's a woman...
Everly is a skilled female assassin for her ruthless ex boyfriend Taiko's mob, but finds...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...