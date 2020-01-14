'Desperado' actress Salma Hayek has praised her co-star Antonio Banderas for earning his first Oscar nomination for his role in 'Pain and Glory'.
Salma Hayek has heaped praise on Antonio Banderas for his Oscar nomination.
The 53-year-old actress - who has appeared with the star in the likes of 'Desperado', 'Frida' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico' over the years - has offered a sweet message of support after her longtime friend and collaborator earned his first ever Academy Award nod.
She wrote on Instagram: ''After 20 years of knowing you, it's great to see that you're still thriving, congratulations on your Oscar nomination @antoniobanderas''
Antonio has made it into on the shortlist for best actor in a leading role for his performance as filmmaker Salvador Mallo in Pedro Almodovar's movie 'Pain and Glory'.
He will go head to head with Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker'), Leonardo DiCaprio ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'), Adam Driver ('Marriage Story'), and Jonathan Pryce, ('The Two Popes') for the prize.
The 59-year-old star has admitted he didn't expect to land his first ever nomination at the prestigious award ceremony, which will take place next month.
He said: ''I was surprised. There is this period of the Oscars becoming the big awards worldwide, not only American, but worldwide. It's logical though that it takes time to adapt, and see what the future is of these important awards. It will be very interesting if it actually covers the whole entire world.''
And in a second statement, Antonio expressed his thanks to The Academy for considering him as one of the actors in contention for the gong.
He said: ''I would like to thank The Academy for my nomination for Best Actor for my work in 'Pain and Glory'.
''It is an honour to share the nomination with my fellow actors, they did an amazing job. The bar is very high and I'm very thankful to be in the run for the Oscars.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Happily ever after wasn't always the way fairy tales turned out. Sometimes Princesses, Kings, Queens...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
A relentless onslaught of violent action, this movie is notable mainly because there's a woman...
Everly is a skilled female assassin for her ruthless ex boyfriend Taiko's mob, but finds...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...