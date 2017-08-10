Salma Hayek has dismissed pressure to look her best for Hollywood and insisted the only opinion she cares about is her husband's.

The 50-year-old actress refuses to give in to pressure about her appearance for career reasons, but admits she wants to look good so she doesn't ''lose'' her husband, fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault.

Speaking to NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine The EDIT, she said: ''I will sometimes say, 'I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!' But then, I don't want to lose the guy, either.''

While the 'Beatriz at Dinner' actress - who has nine-year-old daughter Valentina with her spouse - is happy to be described as ''curvy'', she admitted there are things about her boy she'd like to change.

She added: I love the world 'curvy', it's artistic... A straight line can be boring. [But] I'm not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places.''

Meanwhile, Salma took the time to discuss the pressure put on women by themselves, and explained how tough it can really be.

'[Women] are a lot more demanding of ourselves than men are. It's a horrible sensation - we're not enough at work; we're not enough for the guy who's cheating on us; we're not enough for our children who always want more of us, no matter what we give.

''Women work harder than men and are more demanding of themselves, yet they have the sensation they don't do enough, and therefore they are less daring about asking for a better position or salary.

''Men do a lot less, they are less demanding on themselves and their standards are lower, yet they feel entitled to ask for a raise or a promotion.''