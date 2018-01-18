Salma Hayek's beloved dog has died.

The 51-year-old actress has been left devastated by the passing of her beloved pooch Lupe, who had been her loyal companion for 18 years, and she hopes her pet has been reunited with other canines she's cared for that are now in ''doggy heaven''.

She shared a touching picture of herself and Lupe on Instagram and wrote in both English and Spanish: ''With my heart filled with love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe.

''I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit.

''I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me.

''May she run free with my pack of dogs that are already waiting for her in dog heaven. #dog #bff #doglover.(sic)''

The 'Hitman's Bodyguard' actress - who has nine-year-old daughter Valentina with husband Francois-Henri Pinault - lost another of her beloved dogs, Mozart, two years ago when it was shot by a neighbour after he allegedly ran into their garage and attacked the other canines in there.

At the time, Salma revealed on Instagram: ''I haven't posted for a week as I been mourning the death of my dog, Mozart who I personally delivered out of his mother's womb.

''He was found dead in my ranch last Friday with a shot close to his heart. I am hoping that the Washington State authorities do justice to this wonderful dog whom in 9 years never bit or attacked anyone..

''He loved his territory and never strayed away... he was the most loving and loyal companion. He didn't deserve a slow and painful death.''

The 'Frida' star has opened her home up to a number of animals over the years.

Speaking in 2013, she revealed: ''I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I'm sure I'm forgetting something!

''You know this is like the Oscars you forgetting someone. Oh I forgot! I have bunny rabbits, I have turkeys, 20 chickens, same with the rabbits be careful just buy one.''