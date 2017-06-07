Salma Hayek thinks George and Amal Clooney's twins couldn't be in ''better hands''.

The 50-year-old actress - who has daughter Valentina, nine, with husband Francois-Henri Pinault - insists she has ''no advice'' to give her 'From Dusk Til Dawn' co-star and his wife after they welcomed twins Alexander and Ella into the world on Tuesday (06.06.17).

She told People: ''I have no advice because his wife is Lebanese like me and I know his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law and I know those kids cannot be in better hands.''

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey is very excited that her friends have become parent, and knows what gift she plans to send for the twins.

However, she didn't want to ruin the surprise she had planned by divulging what she's going to buy, but she did come up with a suggestion that she thinks people should consider when splashing out on a gift for their friends' children.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''My favourite baby gift to give is the Baby's Own Book Club! You get the name of the baby and then you send them every baby book you could imagine and you put the name of the baby on the book and do their own book club.

''Now I'm giving you my favourite idea!''

George's best friend, Rande Gerber, celebrated the arrival of the twins with a ''special delivery'' of the pair's Casamigos Tequila.

The 55-year-old businessman - who has son Presley, 17, and daughter Kaia, 15, with wife Cindy Crawford -

uploaded a video of himself wheeling a trolley with three boxes of diapers and two boxes of the alcohol through the office.

Captioning the video, he wrote: ''Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends (sic)''

George and Amal announced they had welcomed a healthy baby boy and baby girl in a statement released by his publicist on Tuesday.

He said: ''This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine ... George is sedated and should recover in a few days.''