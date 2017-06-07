Salma Hayek has ''no advice'' to offer new parents George and Amal Clooney, but thinks their newborn twins couldn't be in ''better hands''.
Salma Hayek thinks George and Amal Clooney's twins couldn't be in ''better hands''.
The 50-year-old actress - who has daughter Valentina, nine, with husband Francois-Henri Pinault - insists she has ''no advice'' to give her 'From Dusk Til Dawn' co-star and his wife after they welcomed twins Alexander and Ella into the world on Tuesday (06.06.17).
She told People: ''I have no advice because his wife is Lebanese like me and I know his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law and I know those kids cannot be in better hands.''
Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey is very excited that her friends have become parent, and knows what gift she plans to send for the twins.
However, she didn't want to ruin the surprise she had planned by divulging what she's going to buy, but she did come up with a suggestion that she thinks people should consider when splashing out on a gift for their friends' children.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''My favourite baby gift to give is the Baby's Own Book Club! You get the name of the baby and then you send them every baby book you could imagine and you put the name of the baby on the book and do their own book club.
''Now I'm giving you my favourite idea!''
George's best friend, Rande Gerber, celebrated the arrival of the twins with a ''special delivery'' of the pair's Casamigos Tequila.
The 55-year-old businessman - who has son Presley, 17, and daughter Kaia, 15, with wife Cindy Crawford -
uploaded a video of himself wheeling a trolley with three boxes of diapers and two boxes of the alcohol through the office.
Captioning the video, he wrote: ''Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends (sic)''
George and Amal announced they had welcomed a healthy baby boy and baby girl in a statement released by his publicist on Tuesday.
He said: ''This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine ... George is sedated and should recover in a few days.''
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Happily ever after wasn't always the way fairy tales turned out. Sometimes Princesses, Kings, Queens...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
A relentless onslaught of violent action, this movie is notable mainly because there's a woman...
Everly is a skilled female assassin for her ruthless ex boyfriend Taiko's mob, but finds...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...