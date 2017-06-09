Salma Hayek feels other people's pain.

The 50-year-old actress - who has daughter Valentina, nine, with husband Francois-Henri Pinault - claims she has an unusual ability that helps her relate to others, much like her character in her new movie 'Beatriz at Dinner'.

She told People: ''I do have the ability to sometimes experience someone else's pain. Maybe not exactly the same, but it does affect me.''

Asked if she'd ever felt it before, she replied: ''Oh yeah, but I'm not gonna tell you.''

And Salma claims her response to someone else's pain has made her a more empathetic person.

She added: ''[It] affects a little bit how you see the world and it definitely creates a higher sense of empathy.''

The 'Sausage Party' star previously revealed she would have loved to have been an astronaut if she wasn't an actress.

She said: ''There is the job that I would love to do and then the reality of the job I would be doing. I would have loved to have been an astronaut.

''[If I wasn't an actress] I probably would be working at some flower shop or married in Coatzacoalcos [her hometown] with 10 kids, I don't know.''

And there is every chance Salma's daughter could follow her into the film industry as she previously revealed her daughter gave her acting notes on the set of 'Tale of Tales'.

She said: ''She's definitely a director and even in the silly comedies with Adam Sandler ['Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2'], since she was very, very little, she likes to stay right to the monitor. And it's troublesome because she likes to come over and give me notes. And I say, 'No, you're not allowed'. Then I think about the note and it's like, 'Damn - she's right'. They're good.''

And Salma wants to make sure her daughter gets proper schooling and so only opts for movies where she can stay with the family whilst filming or will go further afield when her daughter's off school.

She added: ''It's very simple. I only work either in the summer or in the situations where I am never apart from her. The maximum in my whole life is two weeks. And that's why I also only take films in Europe or around her holiday schedules ... It gets complicated.''