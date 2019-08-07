Salma Hayek has revealed she ''doesn't care'' about getting older and is ''happily'' embracing her body.
Salma Hayek ''doesn't care'' about getting older and is ''happily'' embracing her body.
The 52-year-old actress has reflected on her iconic 1998 InStyle magazine cover, which saw her as the first Latina woman to grace the front of the publication, and after previously worrying about hitting 30, she no longer ''minds'' when she enters a new decade of her life.
Speaking to InStyle, while reflecting on past cover shoots for the fashion magazine's 25th Anniversary Issue, she said: ''I shot my first InStyle cover when I was 29, in 1998. It's very dear to me because I was the first Latina on a What's Hot Now issue. What I remember most about my 20s is that I didn't want to be 30.
''In America they used to tell actresses they expired at 30. That's why I was scared. Now I don't care about getting older. When I turned 40 and then 50, I didn't mind at all. I am just so happy that this cover exists as evidence that there was once a time when I could go braless! That doesn't happen anymore.''
Salma was ''doing really well'' in the soap circuit in Mexico before coming to the United States to embark on her Hollywood film career, but the 'Frida' star admitted she took a ''risk'' in leaving her home country to pursue her dream.
She said: ''Looking back at my career, I realise how big of a risk it was to come to the United States in the first place and start again as an actress. I could have stayed doing soaps in Mexico -- I was doing really well there.
''But my dream was to do film. And I'm a big risk-taker. I've learned that when you have clarity about what you really want in life and you commit to giving it your best, things usually work out for you in the end.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Happily ever after wasn't always the way fairy tales turned out. Sometimes Princesses, Kings, Queens...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
A relentless onslaught of violent action, this movie is notable mainly because there's a woman...
Everly is a skilled female assassin for her ruthless ex boyfriend Taiko's mob, but finds...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...