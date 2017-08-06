Salma Hayek never wanted a husband.

'The Hitman's Bodyguard' star admitted French billionaire Francois-henri Pinault - who she started dating in April 2006 and wed in 2009, two years after getting engaged - completely changed her outlook on life when they got together and she fell pregnant with their daughter Valentina, now nine.

She said: ''At the time I met him, I had already decided I didn't want one of those [a husband].

''I had set myself up for a completely different life. I was ready to live on my ranch that is a sanctuary for abused animals. I would come to LA and work a little bit. I was not planning on spending. I had no interest in jewellery or clothes or cars. I had everything I wanted.

''Maybe I had a guy here or there. I also thought I couldn't have children.

''Then he [Pinault] came along, swept me off my feet, changed my entire universe and knocked me up.''

The 50-year-old star felt a ''magical'' connection with the Kering CEO as soon as they started talking because they had so much in common.

She recalled to The Observer magazine: ''I asked him, if he had not been doing what he was doing, what would have been his dream? And he said an astronaut - and that was my dream! Then we started talking about different theories of physics, which is my secret passion. And soccer! I'm a huge soccer fan.

''Just random things that nobody knows I like. It was just magical.''

And Salma credits her spouse with her latest role in 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' because he is such a big fan of action movies.

She admitted: ''I have to tell you: action is not my favouritest [sic] genre of films.

''But I married a man who really likes them. So I became an expert. So I see them all!

''He loves 'Die Hard'. But we love 'Bourne'. Sometimes he doesn't even like [a film], he says: 'Oh my God, that was so bad!' But he still has to watch the whole thing.

''My brother likes that one, my father likes that one... and because of that, when we were doing ['The Hitman's Bodyguard'] I was able to say it was going to work, because it had a lot of the stuff that the good ones have.''