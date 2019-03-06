Salma Hayek didn't tell her friends Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas that she'd allegedly been harassed by Harvey Weinstein because she didn't want to ruin their careers as the disgraced mogul made the ''best'' movies.
Salma Hayek didn't tell her friends Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas that she'd allegedly been harassed by Harvey Weinstein because she didn't want to ruin their careers.
The 52-year-old actress wrote an article for the New York Times in 2017, in which she said the producer had threatened to kill her and demanded she perform a nude sex scene with a female co-star in 2002's 'Frida' or he'd pull the plug on the film.
While Salma's husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, was supportive of her writing the article, he was also ''upset'' she hadn't confided in him before then, as were her famous friends.
Asked if her spouse supported her article, she said: ''Yes, absolutely. He was upset that I didn't tell him before [about the alleged harassment]. So were Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz, who's a very good friend of mine. She was furious.
''[I didn't tell them] because he did the best movies, and I didn't want to jade their experience professionally.
''I was being protective of my friends. But I didn't know he was doing it to so many women. I had no idea.''
After making her alleged ordeal public, the 'Hummingbird Project' actress admitted she hadn't expected it to affect her so much.
She told Town & Country magazine: ''Emotionally, I was shocked by how much [writing that piece] affected me. Because I'm strong, and I thought I was done with that whole story. It really haunted me.''
Antonio previously revealed he ''immediately'' called Salma after reading her article.
He said: ''It was important to reach out to her because she's my dear friend. We are very good friends, and I didn't know. I wanted to know. That's why I immediately called her and said, 'Salma, why didn't you tell me?' And she almost got into tears and she said, 'Because I wanted to protect you guys. I didn't want to put you in that position of having to confront a guy who was so powerful. That's the reason: I didn't want to damage my friends.'''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Happily ever after wasn't always the way fairy tales turned out. Sometimes Princesses, Kings, Queens...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
A relentless onslaught of violent action, this movie is notable mainly because there's a woman...
Everly is a skilled female assassin for her ruthless ex boyfriend Taiko's mob, but finds...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...