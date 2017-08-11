Salma Hayek was left cooking and holding the baby during a visit to her 'Hitman's Bodyguard' co-star Ryan Reynolds' house.
Salma Hayek had to cook and babysit when she was invited to Ryan Reynolds' house.
The 50-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share a comical picture of herself holding the actor and wife Blake Lively's 10-month-old daughter Ines in one hand, while using the other to stir a pot.
She jokingly captioned the image: ''When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work. Cuando tus amigos te invitan a cenar y acabas haciéndole todo tu. (sic)''
Ryan - who also has two-year-old daughter James with Blake - could be seen in the background applauding the raven-haired beauty's actions.
The pair star alongside one another in movie 'The Hitman's Bodyguard', and Salma recently admitted she has become increasingly choosy about the work she takes on because she doesn't like to be away from her nine-year-old daughter Valentina for too long.
She said: ''I only work in the summer or in situations where I'm never apart from her. That's why I also only take films in Europe or around her holiday schedules. It gets complicated.''
Salma previously played a childless queen who is willing to do anything to conceive in movie 'Tale of Tales', and admitted she could relate to the character.
The star explained: ''I understand how painful it can be to want a child and not be able to have a child, just as I understand how painful it can be to let your children go.
''I went through all the different emotions - desperate to get pregnant. It was fascinating to experience this as an actress.''
