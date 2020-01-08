Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron were among a list of 90 names that could be called as witnesses at Harvey Weinstein's trial.
The 67-year-old disgraced producer is facing trial in Manhattan on five counts pertaining to sexual assault - including two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act - and on Tuesday (07.01.20), the names of 90 people whose testimony or court appearance could be used in the case were revealed.
'Bombshell' actress Charlize recently revealed the producer had spread rumours about them having sex, while Salma wrote an essay in 2018 branding him her ''monster'' and accused him of sexual harassment without providing details, but it is not known if they made any official complaints.
Annabella Sciorra is also on the list, with the prosecution planning to call her to testify about her allegation she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein at her apartment in 1993.
Her friend Rosie Perez is also on the list as the 'Sopranos' actress reportedly confided in her about the alleged incident.
The media mogul's brother, Robert Weinstein - who has previously admitted he was aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against the producer for several years - was also listed as a possible witness, as were a number of the producer's former business associates, including accountant Irwin Reiter and former Weinstein Co. board member Lance Maerov.
Meanwhile, Dawn Dunning, who was one of the first to make a sexual misconduct allegation against the 'Shakespeare in Love' producer in an October 2017 expose, has confirmed she will likely be called to give evidence but is scared of coming face-to-face with Weinstein again.
Dawn - who alleged the producer pressured her into having a threesome to boost her career - told DailyMailTV: ''I have thought about what would happen if I ran into him again over the years.
''And I just do not want to see him. I do not want to interact with him, I do not know what I would to say to him. It is still pretty emotional and it would be really hard to be face to face with him again.''
Weinstein has denied the allegations against him but Dawn has faith'' he will be found guilty.
She said: ''I have to have faith in our legal system and hope people make the right decisions.''
