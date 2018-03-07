Sally Phillips has ruled out the possibility of a fourth 'Bridget Jones' movie.

The 47-year-old actress reprised her role as the titular heroine's best friend Shazzer in last year's 'Bridget Jones' Baby' but despite fans being delighted to see Reneé Zellweger's popular alter ego back on screen after a 12-year absence, they shouldn't get their hopes up for a fourth movie.

Sally said: ''There won't be another Bridget Jones movie.''

The British star explained the third film came about because her co-star had ''unfinished business'' with the unlucky-in-love TV producer character, but she felt she'd tied up the loose ends in the 2017 movie.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Reneé had unfinished business with the character. They are great movies. But she did what she needed to do.''

