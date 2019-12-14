Sally Field has been arrested at Jane Fonda's weekly climate protest in Washington, DC and she said ''the time is now'' to act on the crisis.
The 73-year-old actress joined Jane at her protest in front of the US Capitol on Friday (13.12.19) and has become the latest star to be arrested for her actions.
In a passionate speech at the demonstration, Sally said ''the time is now'' to act on climate change
She added: ''We can not sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches, and wonder what can we do. We can get out. We can do something - in the rain, whatever it takes.''
The demonstration was the 10th consecutive weekly protest from Jane, who was first arrested for her actions back in October.
The 'Gracie and Frankie' star's arrest came after she said she was planning to relocate to the US capital city temporarily, with her main goal being to get arrested during a protest.
Jane, 81, was inspired by teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who was ''so traumatised'' by the threat of climate change that she ''stopped eating and speaking for almost a year''.
When asked what moved her to protest, Jane said: ''I read Naomi Klein's new book. It's called 'On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal'. [One of the things about the book that really changed my life] was the way she wrote about Greta. I mean, I knew about Greta, I didn't know she was on the spectrum. And I didn't really understand what Asperger's meant.
''When Naomi described it, I realised that here is this young person who ... she's not influenced by what other people think. ... On the spectrum, if they are interested in something, they have a laser focus on that and whatever the denials and rationalisations the rest of us indulge in, that doesn't come into play with her.
''And she read the [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] report and she realised that the crisis was barreling straight at us, like a train, and looked around and people weren't behaving appropriately. It so traumatised her that she stopped eating. I hadn't realised that she stopped eating and speaking for almost a year. And that really hit me.''
