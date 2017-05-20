Sadie Frost is open to the idea of getting married again.

The 51-year-old actress may have had two high-profile failed marriages but she has admitted her lack of luck in the love department hasn't put her off getting hitched again now that she's in a happy relationship with multi-millionaire businessman Darren Stowger.

However, she says she wants to focus on her children Finlay, 20, whom she has with her first spouse Gary Kemp, and Rafferty, 20, Iris, 16 and Rudy, 14, from her romance with Jude Law, for the time being, and explained: ''I don't think about getting married again; I'm just too involved in raising my kids right now. And with them growing older and having relationships, it would be weird if mum was getting married! But being married before hasn't put me off, so never say never. But I've got everything - a lovely family and great people who I work with, so I'm content.''

Although her marriages with Jude and Gary didn't work out, she's adamant she doesn't regret the time she spent with them because she wouldn't have her four children otherwise.

She told Closer magazine: ''I had an amazing relationship with Gary and I have a beautiful son with him. And my love for Jude was so intense and we had an amazing love for each other - it was sad that relationship didn't last but I wouldn't say I've been unlucky in love.''

Sadie believes she's the happiest she's ever been and credits Darren for her new positive outlook.

She added: ''Darren is lovely - and we do exciting things together. We travel, have date nights, go to the movies and we work together. He's got kids and I've got children, so we're both grown-ups and it works really nicely. I'd describe myself as quite spontaneous, driven, homely and loving; while Darren is very confident, very extrovert, generous and romantic. He's rather perfect.''