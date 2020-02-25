Sadie Frost's son has been doing ''work experience'' on the set of her new documentary.

The 54-year-old actress is making her directorial debut with the upcoming feature 'Quant' - which focuses on the 60s' fashion icon Mary Quant - and Sadie is giving her 17-year-old son Rudy a helping hand as he pursues his own dream of becoming an actor.

The 'Nocturnal' star - who has Rudy with fellow movie star Jude Law - told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''He's coming for work experience.''

Sadie and Jude - who were married between 1997 and 2003 - are also parents to a 23-year-old son called Rafferty and a 19-year-old daughter called Iris.

Rafferty is starring in the lead role in Sky's remake of Charles Dickens' classic 'Oliver Twist', and Iris is a model.

Despite this, Jude has already insisted he won't be helping his kids get into acting, and Rafferty has admitted his parents ''let me sit back and find my own path ... without also making me feel like they're not there''.

Meanwhile, Jude - who also has Sophia, 10, with Samantha Burke, and four-year-old Ada with Catherine Harding - previously warned there are some ''elements'' of the movie business that his brood should ''stay clear of''.

Asked in 2016 whether he will be on hand to help his children to become actors, the 47-year-old star insisted: ''No, I am not going to be doing any of that.

''No nepotism - that is rule No. 1.

''They will have to work for their own.

''If my kids want to be an actor, that is up to them ... There is a lot of joy to be found [in] it, but there are also elements that you have to stay clear of.''