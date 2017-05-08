Ryan Seacrest ''doesn't know'' if he can handle hosting 'American Idol' again.

The 42-year-old hunk has just been handed a permanent presenting slot on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' alongside his friend Kelly Ripa and, although he's thrilled there are talks that the singing competition is getting a reboot, he doesn't think he has enough time to host both shows if bosses were to approach him about reclaiming his job.

Speaking on the talk show on Monday (08.05.17) morning, Kelly questioned upon hearing the reboot rumours: ''I think this has to happen. I went into seclusion when American Idol was canceled. Are you going to host it? Please tell me yes.''

To which Ryan replied after a long pause: ''I don't know if I can host it. Do you know the preparation I have to do for ['Live!'] every night?''

But Kelly wasn't prepared to give up without a fight and vowed to do whatever she could to make it possible for her co-host to work on both their show and the talent contest.

She replied: ''Yes you can, you can! I know that you're busy in the mornings, I get it. I understand its hard doing double duty -- you've got the radio show, you've got this. But your nights are free you don't have that much to do. You can do this! You can disconnect for that! On the days where it is the day after, I will totally ...you won't even have to think, I will do it all!''

After some deliberation, Ryan admitted that he was devastated when 'American Idol', which he presented for 15 years, was pulled off air last year and always hoped it would come back sometime in the future - although he wasn't sure when.

He explained: ''Whatever you want. You're my work wife! I say yes and bow to you. No, I don't know about that part yet. We haven't gotten that far.

''This was news to me last week. I had said at the end of the series, 'Goodbye for now' -- hoping somewhere it would come back.''