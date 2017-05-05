Ryan Seacrest is open to hosting 'American Idol' if it returns to TV screens.

It has been reported that the talent search show - which ended last year - is being rebooted and former host Ryan would love to return.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Ryan has a lot of affection for 'American Idol', given the significance to his career and all the connectivity it has to the things he loves - live, pop music, talent discovery, etc. There have been no formal discussions with Ryan about his involvement but I'm sure he would be open to it, in the right capacity in the scenario that fits the other pieces above.''

However, Ryan recently started hosting 'Live!' with Kelly Ripa and balancing that and 'Idol' with his radio show and commitments to E! could be a challenge.

An insider explained: ''It's entirely possible to do 'American Idol' in New York City [where Ryan lives during the week]. It could be more costly, but worth it. Everyone knows that Ryan is the glue that keeps the show together.

''But there are concerns that Ryan could be spread too thin. That's something 'Live!' producers are keeping an eye on, but everyone is supportive of Ryan. They knew going into this with him as the choice that he always has multiple things going on.''

And Ryan has always hoped the show - which he presented for 14 years - would ''resurface'' in the future.

Speaking previously, he said: ''I just don't see a world where 'Idol' doesn't resurface.

''We look at formats. We try to create shows. It's hard to believe that franchise doesn't resurface in some capacity, in some form, soon.''

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently silenced speculation he is joining 'American Idol'.

Speaking about the venture, a source close to the 'Famous' hitmaker told TMZ: ''There is no conversation with Kanye West to join 'American Idol' or any other show for that matter.''