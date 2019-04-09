'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest called in sick for the first time in the show's history and was forced to miss this week's episode due to illness.
Ryan Seacrest called in sick for 'American Idol' for the first time ever.
The 44-year-old star had to miss filming for Monday's (08.04.19) episode due to illness, and it marks the first time he has been absent on a production day across all 17 seasons with Bobby Bones stepping in for the regular presenter.
He joked: ''I am not Ryan Seacrest; I am Bobby Bones. Sadly, Ryan is sick, and I look most like him so they asked me to fill his shoes tonight. Ryan, love you, buddy. Hope you get better.''
Judge Katy Perry joked that the absence proves Ryan - who has never missed an episode in the history of the show - is actually a real person rather than a robot.
Alongside a shocked face and robot emoji, she tweeted: ''Proof that @ryanseacrest is human after all.
''And it only took 17 years for you to use your sick day, not bad #AmericanIdol #getbettersoonryan''
Her co-star Lionel Richie also commented on social media, and described him as the ''hardest working guy'' in the industry.
He wrote: ''Wow, @ryanseacrest missing an @AmericanIdol show day is crazy! Hardest working guy in the business! #AmericanIdol #IdolDuets''
And fellow judge Luke Bryan weighed in too, and revealed Ryan was ''feeling better'' after missing filming several weeks ago.
He added: ''We missed you for this one! Really thought you might be a robot but glad you're feeling better. Haha!''
Ryan - who was live tweeting as he tuned in for the episode - replied: ''Just needed a quick maintenance check. I should be good for next week brotha''
In a video statement to viewers, he quipped: ''Good evening, and welcome to 'American Idol'. Tonight is a unique show for me, because it's the first time in 17 seasons that I have missed the show
''Fact is, I woke up and was having a terrible hair day. I just couldn't go out in public. No, I really had to cash in on my very first sick day, but my friend and mentor Bobby Bones was kind enough to to fill in.''
On New Year's Eve, there is no better place to be than New York. All...