Ryan Seacrest is unhappy with his offer to return to 'American Idol' after he learned of Katy Perry's reported pay packet.

The 42-year-old TV host had been widely expected to make a return to the talent show, but his negotiations with the ABC network have been undermined by the $25 million Katy is supposedly set to earn as a judge on 'American Idol'.

A source said: ''Ryan isn't pleased with the protracted negotiations. But he is hopeful that a deal can be reached given his affection for the show.''

Last week, Katy secured an eye-watering deal to play a starring role on the next series of 'American Idol'.

However, an insider has rubbished the suggested that she is poised to earn as much as $25 million, while Ryan has been offered just over $10 million.

The source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Perry is not getting $25 million.''

Katy, 32, previously said she was especially ''proud'' of the deal she'd secured to star on 'American Idol', because it meant she is set to earn more than her male counterparts.

She said: ''I'm really proud that, as a woman, I got paid. And you know why? I got paid, like, more than like pretty much any guy that's been on that show.''

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker has been eyeing a role on the show for several years, but Katy explained that now is the perfect time for her to join the judging panel.

She shared: ''I really wanted to join this show at the right time. I always have.

''We've always been in negotiations for several years. It's never been right, but now when they kind of, like, brought it to a new home, it's perfect.''