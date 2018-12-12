Ryan Seacrest knew Shayna Taylor was the one for him when she told him she could make ''amazing'' gluten-free pancakes.
Ryan Seacrest fell in love with his girlfriend because of her gluten-free pancakes.
The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' presenter was drawn to Shayna Taylor's intelligence and beauty when they first met in 2013, but when she revealed she made an ''amazing'' breakfast, he was completely smitten.
He told People magazine: ''It was the first time we were together, and she said, 'I make these amazing gluten-free pancakes,' and I said, 'What?! Well, tell me everything!'
''That is all it took for me to really fall.''
And the 26-year-old blogger thinks she and Ryan have great ''food chemistry''.
The couple relocated from New York to Los Angeles in 2017 for the 43-year-old star's job on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' and have embraced the new chapter in their lives.
Shayna told People magazine: ''Moving to a new city together was fun because we were also having a new chapter together.''
Despite their busy schedules, the couple think it's important to make time for one another with activities such as boxing, yoga and tango lessons.
Ryan said: ''For the last six months, we both wake up an hour earlier than we used to so we have time together to work out, take a walk, take our time without having to rush. ... It's been wonderful.
The pair think family is very ''important'' but they are trying to live for the moment, rather than plan for the future.
He said: ''Family is so important to me, and to Shayna as well, but I've always tried to put life into a master schedule with deadlines, and I don't want to do that.
''We both try to actually be in this moment, feel this connection, enjoy it and let it grow.''
